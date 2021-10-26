Everything is getting really, really expensive. Tesla put the prices up on its most popular cars, gas reached $7 per gallon in California and the value of Porsche Carrera GTs is even higher than it was last month.

This shocking stat for any millionaire in the market for a new Porsche comes as another gleaming example of the Carrera GT hit the auction block. The latest sale has already matched the previous record price for the car and still has three days left to run.

Last month, a Carrera GT sold on online platform Bring A Trailer set new record price for the car when it reached $1,310,000.

The 2004 example had covered just 2,700 miles since new and was finished in silver metallic. Now, a 2005-era Carrera GT is up for sale, and this one has driven a mere 340 miles since it rolled off the production line in Germany.

Offered by online retailer P Car Market, the latest Carrera GT sale already stands at $1,310,000 with three days left to run. By all reckoning, then, it looks like this nearly-new Porsche could be another one for the record books.

P Car Market’s car has had one previous owner, who presumably preferred ogling at their Porsche rather than driving the V10-powered monster.



The car comes finished in silver metallic with a dark grey leather interior. The removable roof panels are lined with Alcantara and the Carrera GT has a silver dashboard with exposed carbon fiber details.

This Carrera GT is also sold with the original owner’s manuals, toolkit, car cover and a luggage set.

When it launched in 2004, the Carrera GT was Porsche’s flagship and was derived from the brand’s 1990s ties to the Footwork Formula 1 team.

Since its launch, it has gone down as one of the most collectible cars out of Stuttgart.