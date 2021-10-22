Gas is expensive. And these days, increasing taxes on fuel, higher costs of oil extraction and a drive to shift away from fossil fuels all mean that prices could continue to rise in the months and years to come. But, residents in one California town are already stuck paying sky-high prices whenever they fill their car.

According to local news station ABC 30, residents in the town of Gorda in California recently saw gas prices top $7 at the area’s only filling station.

The ABC 30 report said:

“The town’s only gas station is offering regular unleaded for $7.59. Premium is nearly $8.50. “The town has long been known for having some of the highest prices in the country. A sign at the gas station notes the next nearest station is 40 miles away to the north and 12 miles to the south.”

The prices charged at the gas station at the Gorda By The Sea Mini Mart are 67% higher than the state’s average price for regular fuel, which currently stands at $4.54 according to AAA.

Its premium fuel at $8.50 is 75% above the state’s average of $4.85.

The gas station is in Monterey County, where the average price for gas currently stands at $4.60. This isn’t the most expensive county for a refill in California. That accolade goes to Mono, where on average a gallon of fuel will set you back $5.30.

California already has the highest average gas price in the US, according to AAA, and is well above the national mean of $3.38 per gallon.

Currently, the cheapest place to refill your tank in America is Oklahoma, where the average price for a gallon of regular gas is $3.02. For anyone in need of a premium fuel top-up, Oklahoma also averages just $3.50.