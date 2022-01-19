No, this isn’t déjà vu. A 2005 Porsche Carrera GT just set the record for most expensive car sold on Bring a Trailer. It stole the crown from a different 2005 Porsche Carrera GT that sold earlier this month. That one went for a measly $1.9 million, whereas the new record holder sold for an even $2 million.

The earlier record-setter had 780 miles on the clock. T hat’s more than three times as much as the 250 miles the new record holder has. There are a few other differences as well. The first record-holder was a flashy Guards Red, where t he new car is the much-more-common GT Silver Metallic. This one also came with a Terracotta interior as opposed to the first car’s black leather.

These are some truly striking differences for the discerning Carrera GT buyer. They probably should have purchased both just to be safe.

Both cars are mechanically identical, coming with a 5.7-liter naturally aspirated V10 that has an 8,400-rpm redline and a six-speed manual transaxle.



The red car held the prize as the most expensive car sold on Bring A Trailer for under two weeks. Previously, it beat the last record holder — a 1961 Mercedes-Benz 300SL roadster sold in July 2021 — by over $400,000.

So, why the higher price? Well, the new record setter benefits from a fresh, $18,000 service that included a new water pump, battery, belts, plugs, tires and TPM sensors. The other 80,000 you ask? That value either comes from the lower miles or man’ s unending need to one-up each other.

Make sure to tune in next week when another different 2005 Porsche Carrera GT sells for $2.1 million. It will certainly be a sight to behold for the rich as the rest of us poors look on in absolute horror.