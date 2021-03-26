Photo : eBay

Patience is a virtue, or so it has been said. Instant gratification, on the other hand, is where it’s at. Today’s Nice Price or No Dice Corvette Stingray C8 is priced way over MSRP, but you can get it now rather than sitting in line for a back ordered edition. Would you jump at the chance?

As many of you pointed out in the comments yesterday, the 1997 Honda Accord wagon we looked at was nothing more than a show car. It even lacked the basic necessities of an on-road life such as seat belts and required emissions equipment. This brings up the perplexing question of what exactly is to be done with a show car once everyone’s had their fill of looking at it? With a $29,997 asking price, the answer for yesterday’s “Wicked Wagon” apparently was not just to sell it off to the next exhibitor. At least that’s what was implied by its crushing 95 percent No Dice loss.

I think that decades of TV infomercials created a problem for our society. It’s made us all wildly impatient, what with the constant bombardment by hucksters imploring us to “act now!” and “don’t wait!” We’re advised that by acting in such a spur-of-the-moment, knee-jerk manner we’ll receive even greater value, while in return only having to pay a nominal fee for shipping and handling. In fact, just thinking about it is starting to make me feel a little panicky that I might be missing out on some awesome deal right this very moment.

One deal that we don’t need to miss is the purchase of this 2021 Chevrolet Corvette 1 LT. Of course, being the new hotness means that C8 Corvettes are in extremely high demand at the moment. Y ou can’t simply sashay into your local Chevy dealer, pick one out in a color that complements your eyes and start haggling on the price. The fact — for now at least — that demand is outstripping supply means that anyone who has managed to get their grubby mitts on a C8 will have any prospective buyers by the short and curlies.

So while you can apparently buy this Corvette right now — seriously, there’s a Buy It Now button i n the eBay ad — doing that will demand dropping half again over the car’s base $60,995 MSRP. Should you jump on it ?

Let’s take a look at the car. It’s a coupe — the convertibles start a good $7,500 higher — and it comes in Torch Red over a black interior with red leather bucket seats. This is the base 1 LT edition. That gets you a well-equipped car, but one that does lack certain niceties such as power-folding side-view mirrors or the front suspension that automagically raises for speed bumps. You also get a mere 10 speakers with the Bose sound system rather than the 14 offered by the up-market trim packages.

Do you know what I say to all that? Big deal, that’s what. What’s important here is that all C8 Corvettes come with a 6.2-liter V8 that puts out 490 horsepower and looks as cool as a crazy-ass cucumber under the glass display hatch in the back. This C8 has the performance exhaust option too. That gives it five more ponies (495 total ) over not having checked that option box. Completing the drivetrain is an eight-speed dual-clutch auto-manual gearbox that gives YOU the choice of how you want to go through the gears. And who doesn’t like that kind of choice? That’s right, communists don’t. Apparently missing here, however, is the desirable Z51 suspension upgrade.

The car is being sold with a clean title and having done just 392 miles. Hell, that’s not even through the break-in mileage. Despite it being so lightly used and of a tender age, the ad notes that it is being sold as “pre-owned.” It’s pretty obvious from the price tag that the private seller offering the car finagled their way into buying it off of a dealer and is now trying to flip it to make some serious bank. To that end, the asking price for the car is $89,900, which is a lot more than what Chevy thought the car should go for. If you add up all of this car’s apparent options on the Chevy configurator it comes in at around $63,000 including the bend-you-over “destination freight charge.”

The problem for anyone seeking a new Corvette is that there are seemingly none available through the Chevy dealer network at the moment. That corporate configurator is nothing more than a cruel tease, as the Chevy dealers are fresh out. Oh sure, they’ve got plenty of those Blazers and Equinoxes they’d be happy to sell you, but who wants to give up on life that hard? No, you came for a Corvette, and dammit, you’re going to get a Corvette.

That means ponying up, and we now need to decide just how much it should cost for you to get your new ’Vette groove on right now. What do you say, is this slightly used but still brand new C8 1 LT worth that $89,900 asking? Or, does that price mean you’d rather just wait?

You decide!



eBay out of Jacksonville, Florida, or go here if the ad disappears.

