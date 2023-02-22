Corvette Production Halted Due to Parts Shortage

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Production of the Chevrolet Corvette at General Motors’ Bowling Green, Kentucky plant has been halted this week because of a temporary parts shortage. Automotive News reports that production is set to resume on Monday, February 27th.

The plant employs 1, 385 people, and it builds the Corvette Stingray as well as the Corvette Z06. A spokesperson for General Motors did not tell the outlet which part caused the shortage, but said it “is not semiconductor chip-related.”

“Our supply chain, manufacturing, and engineering teams are working closely with our supply base to mitigate any further impact on production to meet the strong demand for our products,” Rachel Bagshaw, a spokesman for GM, told Auto News in a statement.

This isn’t the first time the Bowling Green plant has had to shut down for a short period of time. In November of 2020 and February of 2021 it had to stop C8 production because of supply chain issues brought on by the pandemic. Things were going fairly smooth until December 2021, when a tornado ripped through parts of the factory and the National Corvette Museum. Parts of busted up Corvettes eventually ended up being sold on eBay.

Corvettes aren’t the only vehicles impacted by production halts. Ford recently had to pause F-150 Lightning production because of a fire issue, and the chip shortage is still a big issue for a lot of manufacturers.

Jalopnik has reached out to General Motors for comment, and we will update this article when and if we get a response.