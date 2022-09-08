It’s an exciting time in the world of cars right now. It seems like almost every day, a new concept car or future model is revealed . The latest additions are Jeep’s new all-electric Recon and Wagoneer S. They’re both quite cool if you ask me. Anyway, that leads us to today’s question.

What future car has you the most excited? Man oh man there are some cool ones to choose from. Just in the world of EVs alone, we’ve got some real cool stuff in the pipeline . There’s the GMC Hummer EV SUV, Rivian R1S, Cadillac Lyriq and even the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV concept.

However, if EVs aren’t your thing yet, there’s tons coming in the world of ICE vehicles. We’ve got the new Toyota GR Corolla, Honda Civic Type R and the Ferrari Purosangue SUV… if you want a Ferrari SUV for some reason. Hey, I’m not here to judge.

Personally, I’m probably mot excited for the Charger EV. I love that dumb sound it makes. It’s just so MOPAR. It also looks absolutely badass... plus how can you not love fratzog. No one knows what it means, but it’s provocative.

Anyway , these are just a handful of the dozens of future models and concepts that are out and about right now.

So, let us know down below. What future cars are you itching to see on the road? Which one would you consider buying for yourself ? There i s some really neat stuff on the horizon in the automotive world. If none of these cars excite you, then damn , you must be really fun at parties. Right now is probably just about the best time ever to be a car enthusiast .