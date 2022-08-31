Fratzog, a word and logo that Dodge almost completely made up decades ago, is back for Dodge’s transition to electric “muscle” cars, whatever form that ends up taking, which surely won’t be cheesy and cringe-y as hell. We even know what the new Fratzog logo looks like now, thanks to a tweet.

First a refresher on the old:

And now the new, which you can see up top or below and which we sort of saw already a couple weeks ago:



Fratzog is supposed to signify Dodge electric muscle, as when you see this logo applied to one of Dodge’s EVs you should think performance, sort of the EV version of SRT, a very cheap way for Dodge to start a new sort of sub-brand, and one that is actually rooted in history, albeit mostly forgotten.

This is what Dodge does, though, and what they do best: Making a couple of basic products and then making a lot more different trims and versions and special editions and hiking up the price accordingly.

“Fratzog” is also reminiscent of a frat, or fraternity, which was probably sort of the idea originally, given that Dodge is the brand of the Brotherhood of Muscle, itself meant to be a reference to the founding Dodge brothers, though I’m not sure if anyone outside of Dodge’s marketing department is aware of that. Anyone who’s unfamiliar with Dodge history, meanwhile, might read the Brotherhood of Muscle as exclusionary, an interpretation that Dodge doesn’t really bend over backwards to challenge. This is Dodge, after all, the ultimate take-it-or-leave-it brand. It seems that will continue into the EV era, except now with a new logo. Fratzog is very fun to say, though.