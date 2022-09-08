Jeep’s got some big things coming down the pipeline, and it’s all about electrification. Today, the automaker unveiled its new plans for the next generation of electric SUVs as part of Jeep’s 4xe lineup.

W e can look forward to four new all-electric Jeep SUVs on the market in North America and Europe by 2025. E lectrified models will be offered across the U.S. lineup, including a Wagoneer 4xe, and if Jeep gets its way, half of all sales in the U.S. will be battery-electric vehicles by 2030, and 100 percent of Euro-market Jeep will be EVs by that time . All this is being done to get Jeep to full net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

Leading the charge (hah) are two all-new models: the Jeep Recon and the electrified Jeep Wagoneer S that’ll come to the U.S. early next year.

The All-New Jeep Recon

This right here is the Jeep-i est electric vehicle yet. If it looks a lot like a Wrangler to you, t hat was done on purpose. It was even designed in the same studio by the same people who penned the current Wrangler. Hell, you can even take off the roof and doors.



Jeep says the Recon will be as capable and customizable as the traditional Wrangler, but instead of an internal combustion engine or plug-in hybrid drivetrain , it’ll be 100-percent electric. The Recon will come with a Selec-Terrain traction management system, e-lockers in both axles , underbody protection, tow hooks and aggressive off-road tires.

The infotainment system will also include detailed travel guides for notable off-road trails.

Frunk lovers can breathe a sigh of relief, because Jeep says the Recon ’s got one! One detail remains unclear though: R ight now, we don’t know if there will be a two- door version of the Recon.

The Recon will be built on Jeep’s STLA Large platform, which will be shared with a few other EVs including the Wagoneer S .

Wrangler lovers don’t have to worry, either. Spokespeople for Jeep made sure to reiterate that the Recon won’t replace anything in the brand’s portfolio, and the Wrangler is still considered the icon of the brand. They also kept pointing out that the Wrangler is the best selling PHEV on sale today in North America, so Jeep probably don’t want to mess that up.

The Recon is set to be built in North America – but Jeep’s people are staying hushed on exactly where that’ll be. Reservations will open up early next year, and the Recon will be hitting showroom floors sometime in 2024.

The All-Electric Jeep Wagoneer S

Jeep just made the Wagoneer line a bit more confusing with the addition of a whole new model codenamed Wagoneer S. That “S” stands for three things, according to Jeep: Speed, Striking, and uh, Sexy.



Even though it’s an EV, the Wagoneer S will come with an illuminated “grille, ” as is the trend these days.

In terms of size, the Wagoneer S will slot into a similar size category as the current Grand Cherokee, but won’t be a replacement for it. In actuality, the electric Wagoneer may even be a tiny bit smaller than the current Grand Cherokee . It’s got a much curvier, more luxury oriented body style and interior, Jeep says. It certainly is a looker if you ask me. The most striking element is probably the hovering wing at the rear of the car, supported by floating D-pillars. Inside, the new EV will have similar proportions to the Grand Cherokee.

This new vehicle is markedly smaller than the current full-size Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. Even though they share a name, it’s not abundantly clear at the moment what else might be shared, other than a luxury orientation.

One thing the Wagoneer S has is speed – lots of it. Jeep says it’ll pack 600 hp and will do 0-60 in about 3.5 seconds. That’s real quick for something that’ s sure to weigh a whole lot.



Like the Recon, the Wagoneer S will be built in North America on Jeep’s STLA Large Platform. Reservations are set to open at the beginning of 2023, with the vehicle hitting showrooms about a year after that.

Jeep’s European Plans

Unfortunately, the final thing Jeep unveiled today, the new Avenger (no, not the Dodge from the mid-2000s), will not be coming to the United States, for a pretty legitimate reason: It’s too small for what us Americans like. Jeep says the new Avenger is actually smaller than the current Renegade. That’s too bad, because it’s awfully cute.

The Euro-market Avenger will offer about 250 miles of battery range. Not too shabby at all for a little guy. This battery-powered vehicle will lead the effort for Jeep to become 100- percent electric in the European market. It’s set to officially debut at the Paris Motor Show on October 17th. Reservations will open up on the same day and it’ll arrive in showrooms across Europe in early 2023.

Other Odds and Ends

Jeep will also soon b ring a 4xe plug-in hybrid version of the Grand Wagoneer to market. There aren’t too many specifics yet, but Jeep claims it’ll have 500 miles of combined range when fully charged.

The company also has plans to bring new electrified models to China, but those p lans are a bit in flux at the moment. Jeep is not too sure when that sort of thing will truly get off the ground, but selling EVs in China is Jeep’s goal.

In terms of all the vehicles coming over the next few years, Jeep says there will be four new BEVs in North America, and four coming to Europe. However, the automaker wouldn’t say how many new models it will produce in total . We know for certain the Avenger isn’t coming to the U.S. , but Jeep offered no regional-market specifics on the rest of the models shown today, or any future models.



Spokespeople kept reiterating that “4xe is the new 4x4,” and I suppose that is true as Jeep migrates toward electric vehicles. It’s a new day at Jeep, and the people who work there certainly seem excited about what lays ahead.