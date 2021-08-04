Stellantis is planning to make a lot of electrified and battery-electric vehicles over the next decade, and they’re planning to contextualize them with cringey slogans. Of course, these vehicles will take some time to arrive, but a presentation given alongside the automaker’s first-half 2021 results has given us a rough idea of when we can expect them.



On a slide titled “21 PHEV and BEV launches over next 2 years,” we can see how Stellantis’ 20 upcoming electric offerings are going to be peppered over the course of the next 24 months. EVs from Citroen, Opel and Peugeot will be joined by the 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid in the latter half of this year, though we already knew that.

What we didn’t know is that Stellantis is gearing up to give Dodge a plug-in hybrid of its own well before its first “American eMuscle car” in 2024. (Rest assured, I hated typing that as much as you hated reading it.) The mystery plug-in isn’t named, though it’s hard to imagine it could be anything other than the Durango, as Dodge’s only other active nameplates at the moment are the Charger and Challenger. It could be an all-new Durango, or a patch on the existing one.

Then, in 2023 there will apparently be an all-electric Jeep. It’s rumored this crossover will replace the Renegade, and also be sold in Alfa Romeo and Fiat flavors as well. There’s a chance it could be smaller than the Renegade, though it’s hard to imagine Jeep offering an even more compact SUV in the U.S., where the Renegade is already passed over for the bigger options in the company’s arsenal like the Compass and Cherokee. So maybe this one won’t reach our shores.

Of Stellantis’ legacy Chrysler brands, the most glaring and yet totally unsurprising omission here is, well, Chrysler. Yes, there’s already a Pacifica PHEV, but the brand is crying out for something aspirational that doesn’t exist given the advanced age of the somehow still-alive 300.

We were treated to a teaser of some nameless, Chrysler-badged EV concept during Stellantis’ EV day, but whatever it is was evidently only for show, or won’t arrive until late 2023 at the earliest. That prototype was supposedly built on the automaker’s STLA large platform and seemed production-tailored from the footage provided. Meanwhile, Ram’s answer to the F-150 Lightning isn’t due until 2024, likewise keeping it out of the scope of the table above.