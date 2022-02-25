Stellantis is having another quality issue, but this time it’s bricking the entire car. 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L’s are becoming inoperable and stranding their owners wherever the car chooses to die, causing the company to issue a stop-sale order until they can get the issue sorted.

According to owners on the Jeep Garage forum, their key fobs stop working after they lock their car. Then, if they tried to unlock the vehicle with the physical key, the car would behave as if it was being stolen. So, it bricked.

“[My] Grand Cherokee will not recognize the keyfob. Apparently something [is] wrong with the antenna or module in the vehicle. After the disconnected checked out some items, [the dealership] reconnected and the keyfob was working fine,” a user wrote on the forum. “They tested it for a day, all working, kept it overnight… this morning, same problem.”

Several other GC and GCL owners on the forum have reported similar and repeated issues even after it had been “fixed.” The issue is so bad that one owner even said he wasn’t able to drive his new SUV off the lot he purchased it at.

The Drive reports it has received numerous emails from owners on the matter. They even discovered a notice sent to dealers from Stellantis claiming a stop sale of the SUVs had been issued for faulty electronics. The issue seems to have impacted cars sold this month.

Specifically, the document reads that a “Radio Frequency Hub Module” can cause some pretty major issues between the car and the key fob.

“We have identified a solution and are expediting delivery of the appropriate parts to our dealer network. This issue affects a limited number of vehicles and does not require a safety recall. We are contacting customers to advise them that free service is imminently available,” a Jeep spokesperson told The Drive.

The automaker says it is prioritizing current customer vehicles over those on lots that are yet to be sold. Stellantis said they would be in contact with owners soon to arrange a fix for the bricked Grand Cherokees.

The document claims the fix would be replacing faulty RFHM, and that process is supposed to start in March.

That sort of timeline could end up being an even bigger headache for new Grand Cherokee owners – who would have to be without their brand new car for over a month.