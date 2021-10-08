The new Jeep Grand Cherokee L with its three rows of seats starts at $38,790 after destination. The old two-row Grand Cherokee started at $36,565. Jeep hasn’t officially proclaimed the base MSRP of the 2022 Grand Cherokee yet, but one looking to make an educated guess might split the difference.



As it turns out, that’s probably where the highly-anticipated SUV will land. The new two-row Grand Cherokee will begin at $37,390, according to a screenshot of Jeep’s website captured by Muscle Cars & Trucks. No link to the relevant portion of the website was posted in MC&T’s story, and my best efforts to track down the page have returned nothing. By now, it may have even been taken down.

Anyway, the screenshots may leak the full slate of Grand Cherokee pricing. Including the two-wheel-drive Laredo, which we’ve already covered, here’s how the rest of the range plays out:

Laredo: $37,390

Altitude: $41,945

Limited: $43,710

Trailhawk: $50,275

Overland: $53,305

Summit: $57,365

Summit Reserve: $63,365

That’s seven trim levels, making for a roughly $26,000 difference between the cheapest and best versions of the new Grand Cherokee. The Trailhawk sits right in the middle. It’s worth noting these values don’t incorporate the 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrain, which will be available for Limited and better trims. I hadn’t even realized there were that many versions of Grand Cherokees out there; much to my surprise there were even more for the outgoing Grand Cherokee, factoring in the track-focused SRT models.

You don’t figure to save much at all by going for the two-row instead of the three-row. A top-of-the-line Summit Reserve L costs $65,340 after destination. That means a third-row of seats and 11 inches more overall length will set you back not even $2,000 — an upsell that I imagine will be attractive to anyone already prepared to drop a sizable chunk of change on one of the nicer trims.

The only things you lose out on by opting for the L over the two-row are the 4xe option and Trackhawk trim. Fuel economy is even identical between the two models — 18/25 MPG city/highway for the V6 with four-wheel drive, or 14/22 MPG for the V8. If you really want to save money, go with the Cherokee, I guess.