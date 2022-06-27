Though you may not know it at first glance , the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are two different vehicles. Sure, they look identical, but the two are intended for two different types of buyers. At least that’s what the Jeep brand says it intended when speaking with Motor Trend.

In the article, Motor Trend highlights most people probably believe: Jeep makes the Wagoneer and the Grand Wagoneer is the top trim of that vehicle. But that’s actually not true. The two are entirely different vehicles, and there’s also a nearly $30,000 price difference between them .



The Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer represent mainstream and premium segments, respectfully. President of Jeep North America, Jim Morrison says the true distinction of the two models comes down to what’s on the inside . “The separation is there by powertrains and by content. The differentiation is, feature for feature, powertrain for powertrain, based on what the competition have in each of those segments.”



Christian Meunier, Global President for Jeep, says the Wagoneer plays in the mainstream part of the segment, $60,000 to $85,000. But don’t confuse mainstream with cheap. This base Wagoneer competes with the Expeditions, Tahoes, and Yukons of the world. To keep up with the ‘Jones,’ the Wagoneer is optioned in three trims: Series I, II, and III, which can top out at just under $91,000 .

The Grand Wagoneer is a step up, competing with the premium part of the segment: GLS, Escalade, Navigator, etc. It features the same three series trim lineup at the Wagoneer, but in this case , your fully-loading options can easily top six figures.



The confusion between the models will progressively get worse later this year when Jeep drops the L long-wheelbase versions of both — adding to a lineup that already sells a Grand Cherokee L. So you’ll have Cherokee, Grand Cherokee, Grand Cherokee L, Wagoneer, Wagoneer L, Grand Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer L. Got it? If you don’t, Jeep doesn’t actually care. Morrison says “As long as they both feel good, we’re fine. ” You can translate that also to: “ as long as you open your wallet, everything is all good.”

