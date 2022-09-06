It’s been about five months since Toyota officially announced the existence of the GR Corolla , and what’s felt like an eternity since the automaker first let on that the hot hatch was in development. To say that the 300-horsepower, all-wheel-drive rally-bred road car has been a long time coming would be an understatement. Up until now, one of the only remaining question s was price. Fortunately, we can wonder no more: the GR Corolla will start at $36,995, including $1,095 for destination.



For that money, you’re getting the Core Edition, the first version to arrive this fall. Next year, the Circuit and ultra-limited Morizo Editions will become available, priced at $43,995 and $50,995, respectively. Both special editions add Torsen limited-slip differentials on both axles and improved brakes: four-piston aluminum calipers with slotted and ventilated rotors at the front, and two-piston calipers with ventilated rotors out back. The seats are upholstered in suede as well, with tasteful red accents.

If you count yourself among the lucky 200 Morizo buyers out there, it’s more about what you don’t get: a back seat. In its place you’ll find two braces that run the interior’s width. Torque is punched up slightly to 295 lb-ft, an increase over the 273 lb-ft you get in the Core and Circuit grades. Morizo owners also get forged wheels, gripper Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires and shorter ratios in the six-speed manual transmission — the only transmission available on all GR Corolla trims. All-around weight trimming sheds 100 pounds from the hot hatch’s usual sum: 3,252 pounds for the Core model.



While Toyota is currently considering the Circuit Edition a 2023 exclusive, the Core Corolla can be optioned in much the same way as the Circuit. The performance package, which adds the LSDs and uprated brakes, is $1,100. The technology package, offering premium audio with additional speakers, built-in navigation and wireless phone charging, tacks on $770. And the cold weather package — heated front cloth seats and steering wheel — is $500. All of those options together bring the price of a loaded Core to $39,365 — still some $4,600 less than the Circuit Edition, albeit without the suede upholstery , hood vents and other stylistic accoutrements. Oh, and if you want it in red (you should), that’s $425 extra.



Back when the GR Corolla was announced, we and other outlet s forecasted a base MSRP at about $37,000. Taking shipping into account, that was just about bang on the money — and luckily, it’s a reasonable price. For comparison’s sake, the more powerful and arguably more premium Volkswagen Golf R starts at $45,185.



Now for the hard part: navigating markups, and waiting. At least if you’re hungry for driving impressions, I’ll be able to share more on that front next week.

