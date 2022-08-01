Turning dead automotive nameplates into electric vehicles is so hot right now… especially for the Detroit Big Three automakers.

Ford’s got the Mustang Mach-E, which was a play on the Mustang Mach 1. That’s a nameplate that was dead until recently. General Motors revived Hummer and (sort of) the Chevy Blazer, and Chrysler’s Airflow (named after a cool-looking car from the 30s) isn’t too far down the road.

This leads us to today’s question. What dead car would you revive as an EV? I won’t be too much of a stickler. You’re allowed to revive an entire brand if you want. For example: our own Erin Marquis suggested the Saturn Ion would make for a great EV name. I personally would love to see a Cadillac Coupe dEVille.

There’s something just excellent about the idea of a huge boat of a personal luxury coupe being revived as an EV. Would it sell well? Absolutely not. No one buys personal luxury coupes, but I don’t care. This is my question, and therefore it’s also my own fantasy.

Maybe you’re reviving a name, but it’ll be a different sort of car than the one the nameplate harkens back to. I mean, unless I am terribly mistaken, the Mach-E wasn’t always a four-door crossover. If Ford can do it, so can you. On the other hand, it could be like Hummer, which is pretty much the same sort of car GM was making in the early-2000s, just electrified.

It’s a dreary Monday. Use this space to break out your creative side. You’ll get more points from me if you explain what the car would be like in detail. No, the points will get you nothing in return, but it’ll definitely increase your likelihood of being featured in tomorrow’s answer. In the end, that’s what it’s all about, baby.