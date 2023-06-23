Lexus SC300, Cadillac Brougham, Ford Ranchero: The Dopest Cars I Found for Sale Online

Friend, it’s officially summer. The solstice has passed, and we’re officially past “get your summer car prepped” season — it’s time to start driving. Put those battery tenders away, shove the winter beater into the back of the garage, and re-up the insurance on the fun car.



What? You don’t have a fun car? Well, you’re in the right place. This week, we’re finding you cars that’ll make your summer truly interesting, and hopefully give you some memories to tide you through those cold winter months. Welcome, my friend, to Dopest Cars.