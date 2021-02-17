The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Starts At $52,720

Image : Ford Media

The Mach 1 is back for 2021, replacing the Bullitt in the Mustang lineup. The Mach 1 sits above the EcoBoost and GT models but below the Shelbys. Here are the details on pricing and options.

Image : Ford Media

The Mach 1 is available as a fastback only — no top-down convertible cruising with this model. (Ford and Dodge don’t offer convertible versions of their most powerful models.) The Mach 1 comes in two trims; the base car starts at $52,720. That gets you goodies like Recaro sport seats, a dash-mounted chassis number plate and the handling package, which comes with adjustable strut top mounts, a decklid spoiler and 19-inch wheels.

Advertisement

The Mach 1 Premium is the next step up. It starts at $54,315. The extra $1,595 gets you things like heated and cooled seats, and a heated steering wheel.

There are seven exterior colors: Racing Red, Velocity Blue, Twister Orange, Iconic Silver, Grabber Yellow, Oxford White and Shadow Black. Four stripe options round out the exterior paint: two tape and two racing. Twister Orange is the only color that comes at extra cost, for $495. Every stripe is available with every exterior color. Unfortunately, if you don’t care for how the stripes look, they can’t be removed.

G/O Media may get a commission Click here for instant savings! NordVPN 2-Year Membership Subscribe for 2 years and get an extra 1-month, 1-year-, or 2-year plan added to your cart at checkout.

The Mach 1 is powered by the 5.0-liter V8 putting out 480 horses. You can choose either a standard six-speed manual with rev-matching or an optional $1,595 10-speed automatic. There aren’t many options to choose from, as this thing comes loaded. The Mach 1 includes the performance package along with the active exhaust and MagnaRide damping system. You can choose $394 19-inch wheels and $495 red brake calipers. That rounds out the exterior options.

Image : Ford Media

Advertisement

Inside, it’s the same story. It’s loaded, with the only options for the interior being a $595 in-dash nav system that I would skip and the excellent-looking $1,595 Recaro sport seats. Keep in mind, though, that if you choose these you lose power adjustment. All in, a fully loaded Mach 1 with every option (10-speed auto, $495 Orange Paint, etc.) totals $59,085. This is just the base car, mind you. I would save myself the $4,280 and not get any options.

Image : Ford Media

Advertisement

The Mach 1 Premium is more or less the same with a few key option differences that set it apart. For one, the Premium gets one more color choice, Fighter Jet Gray. It’s a kind of light blue-gray that’s popular on so many models now. This color is part of a bigger $1,000 Mach 1 appearance package that has to be selected if this color is chosen. The Premium also gets an extra stripe option of Black with Orange accents. There is a $395 “enhanced security package” that’s pretty much Ford charging $400 for wheel locks. Then there is the $1,295 Mach 1 Elite package. That gets you a 12-speaker B&O sound system with a CD player (!) and includes the aforementioned security package.

The differences inside the Premium come down to optional $1,595 leather Recaro seats and an ambient lighting system that requires the Recaros. Take note, however, that you can’t get seat heating and cooling with the Recaros. All in, you’re pretty much looking at $63,000 for a Mach 1.

Advertisement

That’s a lot of coin for what amounts to be a tarted-up GT. If the Shelby GT350 were still around, it would be the better buy. It started at $60,440. But if you’re looking for a pony car that’s more than a GT but not as crazy as a Shelby, the Mach 1 is it.