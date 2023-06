The NASCAR Garage 56 program was a rousing success. The joint project between NASCAR, IMSA, Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports and Goodyear had the ambitious goal of taking a NextGen Cup Series car to the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Despite a transaxle failure, the No. 24 Chevy Camaro ZL1 stock car was able to cross the finish line after 24 hours.

Advertisement

We don’t know if we’ll see this special stock car race again, so let’s relive Garage 56’s journey through development and competition in France.