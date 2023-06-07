Jimmie Johnson hands over the wheel to Jenson Button for the Nascar G56 I 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans

While the Garage 56 car was fitted with aerodynamic dive planes and carbon brakes, it might be the Camaro’s pre-existing power advantage causing the difference. The stock car uses the same 5.86-liter V8 engine as in NASCAR Cup Series competition. The engine can produce over 750 horsepower, a massive difference compared to the 600-horsepower Ferrari 488 GTE Evo before competitive balancing. At Le Mans, 85 percent of the lap is at full throttle.

Jimmie Johnson, Jenson Button and Mike Rockenfeller, drivers of the #24 NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet ZL1 pose for a photo with all of their crew prior to the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans
The Garage 56 car has the speed, and pit stops won’t be an issue. The team’s pit crew won in class in the Le Mans pit stop challenge despite using a manual floor jack. The Camaro was also fitted with a larger fuel tank, similar to the other cars in GTE. Like with many contenders at Le Mans, whether the Garage 56 teams leave France victorious or not will seemingly come down to reliability.