These Are the Worst Cars Penned by Pininfarina

If you think of the companies that are responsible for some of the best looking cars of all time, what carmakers spring to mind? Probably the likes of Ferrari, Alfa Romeo and maybe even Rolls Royce?

Well, fun fact, all of those automakers have worked with Italian design studio Pininfarina over the years. But while the design studio is responsible for the likes of the Alfa Romeo Spider and the Ferrari 308 GTB, we all have off days.

So, we turned to you and asked what are some of the worst cars to be penned by Pininfarina? These are some of the worst offenders that you could come up with.