These Are the Worst Cars Penned by Pininfarina

QOTD

From Rolls-Royce to Chevrolet, these are your picks for the worst cars designed by Pininfarina

By
Owen Bellwood
A photo of a dark red Rolls Royce car.
Is the Rolls-Royce Camargue one of Pininfarina’s worst?
Photo: Ferrari

If you think of the companies that are responsible for some of the best looking cars of all time, what carmakers spring to mind? Probably the likes of Ferrari, Alfa Romeo and maybe even Rolls Royce?

Well, fun fact, all of those automakers have worked with Italian design studio Pininfarina over the years. But while the design studio is responsible for the likes of the Alfa Romeo Spider and the Ferrari 308 GTB, we all have off days.

So, we turned to you and asked what are some of the worst cars to be penned by Pininfarina? These are some of the worst offenders that you could come up with.

Ferrari CR 25

Ferrari CR 25

A black and white photo of the Ferrari CR 25 concept car.
Photo: Pininfarina

“The Ferrari Studio Cr 25 Concept, with its hilarious proportions being about 3 feet too long and bizarre airbrakes. It took me a moment to realize where I’ve seen this design language recently. Oh yeah, now I remember: they beat GM and the Celestiq to the punch by about 50 years.”

Unveiled at the 1974 Turin Motor Show, the CR 25 is quite something. With its enormous hood, it had space to run Ferrari’s 4.4-liter V12 engine and even came with hidden air brakes to help slow down.

Suggested by: regnis78

Hyundai Lavita

Hyundai Lavita

A photo of a green Hyundai Lavita hatchback.
Photo: Hyundai

“Wait WHAT!? The sliding door Peugeot is awesome. More cars should have sliding doors.

“If you have to pick a Pininfarina designed hatchback/city car give it to the Hyundai Lavita. Nothing interesting there at all.”

But Pininfarina isn’t all about million dollar Ferraris; the design studio has also worked with some more humble machines. Case in point, the Hyundai Lavita. This early 2000s compact car was based on the Elantra but added a new Pininfarina-designed body.

 Suggested by: Nurburgringer

Ferrari 612 Scaglietti GP Berne Edition

Ferrari 612 Scaglietti GP Berne Edition

A photo of a grey and white Ferrari 612 sports car.
Photo: Jeremy Hicks via Wikimedia Commons (Other)

“The Ferrari 612 Scaglietti GP Berne Edition

“They took the bloated 612 with a dopey grin and added a white blob of paint off a ‘Vette from the 50's.”

Another questionable Ferrari was the 612 Scaglietti, specifically in this GP Berne specification, which added a new handling pack and various light-colored patches. It made the already-odd-looking 612 look even more strange.

Suggested by: cimjr

Hyundai Tiburon

Hyundai Tiburon

A photo of a yellow Hyundai Tiburon sports car.
Photo: Hyundai

“The Hyundai Tiburon was styled by Pininfarina. It’s a terrible car, but looks great.”

While not technically penned by Pininfarina, Hyundai did work with the Italian design house on the Tiburon. And this scathing review means it definitly deserves a spot on our list.

Carl Stephens (Facebook)

Rolls-Royce Camargue

Rolls-Royce Camargue

A photo of a red Rolls-Royce Camargue with a white roof.
Photo: Rolls-Royce

“The Rolls-Royce Camargue is a poorly-proportioned, slab-sided monstrosity, and one of the worst-looking Rolls, so I’m going to go with that.”

All Rolls-Royce cars are pretty slab-sided when you think about it. But there’s something off about the proportions of the Camargue, which was designed by Pininfarina ahead of its 1975 launch.

Suggested by: comradek

Ferrari California

Ferrari California

A photo of a pale blue Ferrari California.
Photo: Ferrari

“Ferrari gets away with a lot of design crimes because they’re Ferrari.”

The launch of the 2009 California was definitely not one of Ferrari’s proudest moments.

Suggested by: the-nsx-was-only-in-development-for-4-years

Ferrari Mondial

Ferrari Mondial

A photo of two Ferrari Mondial sports cars.
Photo: Ferrari

“The Ferrari Mondial. Universally loathed.”

Launched in 1980, the Mondial holds the title of being the last V8, rear mid-engined, 2+2 Ferrari. But accolades aside, it’s not a looker.

Suggested by: gtbeam

Cadillac Allante

Cadillac Allante

A photo of a black Cadillac Allante with its roof down.
Photo: Cadillac

“The Allante was a dog with fleas. But that’s probably GMs fault.”

Believe it or not, Pininfarina has also lent a hand to the design of some American cars over its history. One such model is the Allante from Cadillac, which launched in 1987.

Paul Crawford (Facebook)

Ferrari Pinin

Ferrari Pinin

A photo of a silver Ferrari Pinin concept car.
Photo: Ferrari

“Ferrari Pinin, it badly needed some farina with its Pinin.

“Overall fairly mundane, but then that front, it didn’t go with the rest of the car, it just needed to go.”

This one-off concept was unveiled to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pininfarina. If this was the Ferrari that someone gave you this as a 50th birthday present, what would you think?

Suggested by: citronc

Chevrolet Tacuma

Chevrolet Tacuma

A photo of a red Chevrolet Tacuma.
Photo: Chevrolet

“The Daewoo/Chevrolet Tacuma, from any angle.”

Call it the Daewoo Rezzo or the Chevrolet Tacuma; whichever you pick it’s still ugly.

Suggested by: toxonix001

