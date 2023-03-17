What’s the Worst Car Penned by Pininfarina?

If you think of the companies that have penned the best-looking cars of all time, what brands spring to mind? Maybe the likes of Ferrari, Honda and even Rolls-Royce? Well, do you want to know what all those marques have in common? They’ve all worked with Italian design house Pininfarina at some point over the past 77 years.



The Italian company is known for penning some real beauties, like the Fiat 124 Spider, the Ferrari 365 GTC/4 and the Alfa Romeo Giulia Spider. And, it even turned its hand to the design of other automobiles, like the newly launched Shania Train service in Switzerland. But, everybody has an off day.

So, if you trawl through the company’s 93-year history, what sticks out like a sore thumb as the worst car penned by Pininfarina?

By our count, the Italian firm has drawn up or added to more than 150 models over the years, with companies like Maserati and MG appearing in its history books. But of all these cars, which would you say is the worst model ever designed by the Italian company?

Personally, I’m picking the Peugeot 1007, which is a truly hateful little city car. Sure, its electric sliding doors were kinda neat, but if the highlight of a car is a pair of electric doors, then you know you’ve got issues. The early 2000s weren’t a great period for Peugeot’s design department to begin with, but with a name like Pininfarina on board you would have thought they could have managed something a little better.

But, what would you opt for? With nearly 100 years of history books to scroll through you’ve got a lot of options to consider. So, take your time, have a ponder and dive down into the comments section below. Let us know your picks for the worst cars penned by Pininfarina, and we’ll round up some of the worst offenders in a slideshow next week.