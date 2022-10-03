Little else compares to a classic European grand tourer. A luxurious interior, a sleekly-shaped exterior and a powerful drivetrain mated together to create the perfect machine for traversing a continent. Maserati has unveiled the newest iteration of its GranTurismo, a vehicle that harkens back to the A6 1500, Maserati’s first production road car, while also looking ahead to the future as its first all- electric vehicle.



The new GranTurismo will be available in three different versions: the Modena, the Trofeo and the Folgore. The Modena is equipped with the 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 Nettuno engine, the same powerplant featured in the MC20 supercar. The Nettuno will produce 490 horsepower in the GranTurismo Modena, compared to the MC20’s 621 hp. The Trofeo is the high-performance GranTurismo, using the same engine but upgraded to produce 550 horsepower.

Contrasting the Trofeo, the GranTurismo Folgore is Maserati’s first electric vehicle. The Folgore features three 402-hp electric motors, sending a total of 760 horsepower to the wheels. The coupe’s 92.5-kWh battery is T -shaped, housed in the center tunnel and behind the passenger compartment to ensure that Maserati didn’t have to raise the floor to accommodate it. This was the most significant aspect of Maserati’s “zero-compromise” approach to preserve the Folgore’s sporty nature compared to its combustion counterparts. Also, its battery capacity is comparable to the Porsche Taycan Turbo S, which has a 93.4- kWh battery .

Visually, the new GranTurismo has a strong resemblance to the outgoing model, with tall, narrow headlights similar to those on the MC20. The new coupe has a clean, modern interior focused on functionality . Each version of the GranTurismo has unique differentiating details. For example, the Trofeo features perforated leather, while t he electric Folgore uses Econyl, a sustainable nylon upholstery created from recycled fishing nets .

At launch, there will also be a limited run PrimaSerie 75th Anniversary Launch Edition of the Maserati GranTurismo, shown above .