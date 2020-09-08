Here's The 2021 Maserati MC20 Before You're Supposed To See It

Image : Maserati

Ahead of its official public debut on Wednesday, presumed official photographs of Maserati’s new MC20 supercar have leaked out onto the internet, as near as we can tell sourced from autotimesnews.com. This new mid-engine flagship is said to be constructed of a combination of aluminum and composites. The V6 -engined coupe is said to weigh in the neighborhood of 3240 pounds.

Photo : Maserati

With butterfly doors, a 630 horsepower three-liter turbocharged V6, and a “push-button controlled” 8-speed transmission, this thing has all of the trappings of a supercar. It certainly looks the part. Allegedly acceleration is quite capable with a 0-60 in the 2.9 second range, and a 0-120 sprint happening in 8.0 seconds. It’ll top out just across the legendary 200 mile per hour mark.

Photo : Maserati

According to the leaked information, which has not yet been confirmed to be true though we have suspected for quite a while, the MC20 will also be available with an electric drivetrain that cuts the 0-60 time down to 2.8 seconds, and will be able to travel around 240 miles on a single charge of the batteries.

Photo : Maserati

There are some very obvious design features here from Maserati’s history, though with a fresh infusion of Alfa Romeo DNA. That the MC20 mules spotted going back a while now were obviously modified 4Cs would track, then. The car’s swoopy rear quarters and roofline certainly remind me of a 15 percent enlarged Alfa 4C. It has certainly gained a lot of weight over the featherweight 4C, but if it has gained a ton of power and a ton of refinement, it may well be worth the weight penalty.

This interior, at the very least, looks a good bit more luxurious than the one in the 4C. We’ll just have to wait until tomorrow to see exactly what the new Maser delivers. Will this be a new resurgence for the old Italian nameplate?