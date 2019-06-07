The lumpy Ferrari 612 Scaglietti never commanded much of my attention before—until a couple of Dutchmen recently turned one into a shooting brake. It’s the modern-day Ferrari Breadvan, and one that you can actually own. Now it has my attention.

Robert Koumans of Vandenbrink Design and Maurik van den Heuvel of Classic Youngtimers Consultancy revealed the Vandenbrink Shooting Brake today. It’s a custom-made, custom-order car that’s based on a Ferrari 612 Scaglietti, according to a press release.

Shooting brakes are an extremely under-utilized body style and I’m not really sure why. Maybe it’s because a two-door wagon isn’t seen as “practical?” I don’t know. But it is a design that’s been favored by the likes of Bertone, Drogo, Pininfarina, Touring Superleggera, Vignale and Zagato.

Vandenbrink’s shooting brake reminds me powerfully of the Ferrari Breadvan from the 1960s. It was based on a 250 GT SWB chassis and there was only one that was ever made. So you could never own one.

Vandenbrink, however, says that there will be an “additional limited series” of its shooting brakes “built only on bespoke order.” That probably translates to “will be very, very expensive.” But since rich people are always trying to find ways to outdo other rich people, this shooting brake is a pretty good way go.

I can tell you this much: I’d 100 percent own one of these. In red.