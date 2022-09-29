Asking people what the best- or worst-looking car of all time might be is always going to be divisive. Where one person thinks the Gumpert Apollo is an engineering masterpiece, another sees a weirdly lumpy waste of money.

But that’s one of the joys of the car world, we can all have wildly different opinions and enjoy debating the finer points of either side of the argument. Or, we can just shout at each other on Twitter, whichever suits you best.

So while everyone was arguing about whether or not the Ford RS200 was ugly, we thought it might be a good idea to celebrate the cars you think are lovely. To do this, we asked you for your picks for the best-looking cars of all time.

Here are some of the best responses we received.