Cars just keep getting more and more expensive, and that apparently includes cars sold at prestigious auctions. Recently, a new record was set by a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé. It just sold at RM Sotheby’s for about $143,000,000.

It got us thinking — what exactly are the other most expensive cars ever sold at auction? As you may have guessed, there are a bunch of Ferraris and other old cars with a ton of motorsport pedigree. Seven out of the top ten were sold at RM Sotheby’s auctions in the past decade.

There have been other, more expensive cars sold, like this $70 million 1963 Ferrari 250 GTO, but it wasn’t at an auction. That means it doesn’t count on this list. I don’t make the rules, I just enforce them.

So, sit back and leaf through the 10 most expensive cars every to sell at auction.