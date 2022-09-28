Sometimes it’s fun to poke fun at ugly cars like the first-generation Fiat Multipla or the Pontiac Aztek. But every now and then, it’s important to take a step back and appreciate some of the finer things in life. And that’s what we want to do today.



After issuing a call for the worst-looking cars of all time yesterday, we’re now on the look out for your picks for the stone-cold stunners of the automotive world. We want to hear about the cars that you think could be the best-looking creations on four wheels.

Whether it’s the timeless elegance of the Ferrari 250 GT California or the functional beauty of something like the Lotus 49 that won two Formula 1 world championships between 1968 and 1970, a lot of factors can make a car beautiful.

Take the Ford RS200 , for example. It’s arguably one of the best fast Fords of all time, and its racing pedigree means it comes with the bite to match its bark. But as well as impressive performance, it also brings striking looks, thanks to its origins in world rally’s Group B from the 1980s.

This means the car’s styling exudes engineering excellence no matter which way you look at it. That squat front end alludes to the engine’s placement at the back, while that long, rising line from wing mirror to rear spoiler hints at the aero packaging it needed to stay planted on the road.

Then, there are the cute little air intakes that pop out from either side of the roof and the way those round headlights have been integrated into the hood. Lovely stuff.

So, now it’s your turn. Head to the comments section below and let us know your picks for the best-looking cars ever made. We’ll round up some of the most popular suggestions in a slideshow tomorrow.