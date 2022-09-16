The world seems to have gone Mustang crazy this week following the unveiling of Ford’s seventh pony car. The new model, which also comes in a track-ready Dark Horse spec is the latest in a long and illustrious line of fast Fords.

So as we look ahead to what the seventh generation ‘Stang will bring, we thought it high time to celebrate the fast Fords that came before. To do this, we asked you for some of your favorite performance-minded releases from the Blue Oval.

We were inundated with some great responses, and here are some of the top suggestions we received.