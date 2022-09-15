I don’t know if you heard, but there’s a new Ford Mustang to get excited about. Unveiled last night, the seventh generation remains recognizably Mustang but with styling updates across the board. There are tweaks under the surface too, including the addition of what Ford calls the “most powerful 5.0-liter Coyote V8 ever.”



It’s neat, it’s basically exactly what you expect a 2024 Mustang to look like. Well, minus the battery power.

But the 2024 Mustang is just the latest in a long line of fast Fords. So, we thought it was high time to uncover some of the best performance cars that the Blue Oval has ever made.

Advertisement

You’ve got a lot of big hitters to choose from here, as Ford has been shifting some pretty performance-minded motors for more than 60 years now.

There are, of course, the obvious picks in that timeline like the original GT40, which saw this American Goliath take on the plucky Italian David that is, Ferrari. Then, there are ‘9 0s icons like the Ford Escort RS Cosworth, which took rally performance out to the streets.

Or, you might want something with a bit more grunt. Then, you could argue that the first generation F-150 Raptor from 2012 is the best fast Ford of all time. After all, the F-150 SVT Raptor packed in a 6.2 liter V8 that produced 411 HP and 434 lb.-ft. of torque. Impressive.

But what fast Ford would you like to add to this list? Head to the comments section below and let us know your picks for the best fast Ford of all time. We’ll round up some of the top answers in a slideshow tomorrow.