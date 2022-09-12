There’s a 2017 Ford GT for sale on Bring a Trailer right now. That in itself, isn’t all that special. There have been dozens of 2nd Generation GTs for sale on the website. However, there’s one thing that sets this liquid blue GT apart – it has over 50,000 miles on the clock.

That’s enormous for a vehicle of this type, as you may have imagined. In fact, that’s an average of about 10,000 miles per year. Someone pretty much daily drove this thing for five years. That fuckin’ rocks.

There’s no way to know the average mileage of one of these cars, but it’s a safe bet to say it’s probably a fraction of what this owner put on his GT. They seem to be one of the few people that actually did what Ford hoped would happen to the cars: get used.

The company was so into the notion of its cars not just sitting around for collectors, that it implemented a pretty aggressive anti-flipping contract that obligated buyers to keep their cars for at least two years before selling them. In fact, Ford even sued John Cena for trying to flip his GT. On top of that, the Blue Oval pulled a Ferrari, and even hand- picked who would get the cars. You had to send in a video application and everything. It was pretty wild.

Anyway, back to our lovely 50,000 mile GT. Ford clearly picked the right buyer when it came to this example. The pictures on the listing aren’t the greatest, but it seems to be well taken care of despite the high-for-this-type-of-car mileage.

In fact, the only bit of strangeness on the whole car is the two leather patches on the 10 and 2 of the steering wheel that cover the wheel’s alcantara finish.

The owner also added “Ford Racing” decals under the butterfly doors that are visible when they’re opened. It’s a boomer move, but I guess it’s sort of par for the course.

The rest of the car is fairly neat and tidy. The interior isn’t the cleanest, but it’s probably better than most 50,000 mile 2017 Ford products.

Oh, and as a fun little bonus: the current owner didn’t register their car in Montana, which means they probably paid taxes for it.

Mechanically, the 3.5-liter twin-turbo that pumps out 647 horsepower and 550 lb-ft of torque through a 7-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox seems to be holding up rather well. Why wouldn’t they? At the end of the day, it’s a Ford.

It’ll be interesting to see where this GT ends up in terms of a sale price. So far, 33 2nd generation GT’s have been listed on Bring a Trailer. Those that have sold have gone anywhere from about $825,000 to $1.3 million. Obviously, the median price has been up since the recent car price bubble has taken shape.



This particular GT MSRP’ed for $485,250 when it was new in 2017. As of the publication date of this article, bidding stands at $350,000 with eight days to go. Good luck. Buy this Ford GT and enjoy it as much as the first owner already did.