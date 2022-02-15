It’s the end of the line — quite literally — for the current generation Ford GT, which will see its final year in 2022 . So far, 1,100 out of a total 1,350 cars have rolled. That means there are only 250 cars left for you to get your hands on if you want a new GT and have, I don’t know, like half a million dollars lying around, just begging to be spent.

Advertisement

Multimatic, the Canadian speciality company that builds the car, will be ending production of the GT in December, Ford spokesperson Jiyan Cadiz told Motor Authority at the Chicago Auto Show.

To commemorate the occasion, Ford has revealed a few more special Heritage Editions. The 2022 Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition pays tribute to two lightweight prototype versions of the original 1966 GT40 MkI created by Alan Mann Racing.

There will also be a 1964 Prototype Heritage edition that is meant to he arken back to the original 1964 GT40 prototypes. There’s no word right now on how many of each car will be made.



Over the current GT’s production run, there have been a number of Heritage Editions that pay tribute to everything from the GT40's four-in-a-row Le Mans victories in 1966 to a Gulf Livery Heritage Edition. There was even a 1966 Daytona Heritage Edition, which served as a nod to Ken Miles for winning the 1966 24 Hours of Daytona in a GT40 MkII In fact, there have been five separate Heritage Edition GTs . Su re ly that wasn’t a cash grab to capitalize on the popularity of Ford vs. Ferrari that premiered around the same time.

All in all, Heritage Editions have accounted for 166 of the 1,100 total GTs made over the past few years.

Advertisement

The current Ford GT was originally released all the way back in 2017 to much fanfare, and what a different world it was. In an ever-growing era of electrification and creature comforts, this GT stood alone. There’s no knowing what Ford’s follow up act to the GT will end up being – or if there will even be one. Keep in mind there was a nearly 11 year gap between the first modern GT and the new one. So, perhaps I’ll be talking to you again in 2033 about Ford’s latest electric (probably) hypercar.