2008 Volkswagen R32 - $25,300

NADA value: $10,900



If there’s one car that’s ever going to be worth double its book value, it’s a late-aughts Volkswagen hot hatch with a lien on the title and a set of photos that are almost in focus. Sorry, typo — that should read “one car that’s never, ever, for the love of god going to be worth double its book value.” The keys are right next to each other, easy mistake.

The Mk5 Golf was one of the best-looking eras that the car has ever had, and the VR6 under its hood made a still-respectable 247 horsepower. For $25,000, though, a fourteen-year-old VW certainly wouldn’t be my first performance-daily choice. Insert all your check engine light jokes here.