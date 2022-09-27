There are plenty of beautiful cars out there, and they’ve been litigated to death. Yeah, the Jaguar E-Type, Ferrari Daytona, and Lamborghini Miura are gorgeous, but that’s just no fun. You know what is fun? Bad-looking cars, and that’s what leads us to today’s question.



We want to know what you think is the worst-looking car ever made. Worst- looking, of course, does not necessarily mean the car was bad. Some cars are a bit ugly on purpose – think Ford RS200. By no means is that a beautiful car, but it’s still very good… and very cool.

Before you go writing “Pontiac Aztek” I want you to think to yourself “Am I sure this is correct? Am I the only one who will come up with this answer? Maybe I’m actually wrong and Aztek was just released 10 years too early.” It’s just something to think about, is all I’m saying.

There have been many not-so-great looking cars throughout history, so this should be an easy one for all of you. I just want to make sure we’re getting creative here! Is the Aztek beautiful? No, but it’s the expected answer. I want you all to get real weird with it. That will absolutely be way more fun than “PT Cruiser,” “Aztek, ” and “Fiat Multipla” as answers. We all know those are not good-looking cars.

So anyway, drop your worst-looking cars down below, and remember folks: keep it interesting and keep it weird. No one wants to hear about how the PT Cruiser Convertible is an ugly looking bath tub with a basket handle on top. We all know that already! There are way better options out there, and I believe you all can find them.