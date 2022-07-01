My Favorite Corvette: C2 - Adam Ismail

My friend and colleague José and I agree on many things — that meaningful technological progress died when the 3.5-millimeter audio jack did, and that the 3 Series Compact was the coolest E36. We also agree that Corvettes are almost always lame.



My reasoning? For nearly my entire life, the Corvette has never aspired to be anything beyond the least original, inoffensive, mediocre sports car money can buy. That is, until the C8 where — I’ll give it to General Motors — it finally succeeded in rewriting the script, the way the father of the Corvette wanted to six decades prior. When it did, we gained an affordable mid-engine supercar, and those don’t come around very often.

Here’s the problem with the C8 though: It’s unabashedly, irredeemably ugly. Non copyright-infringing Ferrari-made-for-Grand Theft Auto ugly. No matter how wonderfully the C8 drives, nor how it embarrasses vehicles several orders of magnitude more expensive, it could never get the nod. If I could name any Corvette as my favorite, official generations be damned, I’d give it to the Italdesign Moray concept from 2003. A modern Vette with a soul — how unforgivable.

That leaves me with my second choice, the only time Chevrolet’s flagship has ever deserved its reputation: the C2. I don’t need to extol the brilliance of Larry Shinoda’s design, a development of Pete Brock’s earlier Stingray racer. The haunches; the low, flat hood; the stout-yet-emotive canopy and four of the best taillights ever to grace the automotive medium say it all for me. Rarely has a concept ever been evolved for production so masterfully.

As for the rest of the list, miles away from that #1...

My rankings: