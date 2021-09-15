1990-95 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1

As is typical with these sorts of lists, we start with a gimme: the original Corvette ZR-1. General Motors took Lotus, which was on the brink of financial ruin, under its wing in 1986. It only held onto the company for seven years, after which Lotus was pawned off to the same investment firm that owned Bugatti in the early ’90s. This left the company at death’s door again, and you can rest assured that the looming threat of financial collapse will be an ongoing theme of this retrospective.

But in the late ’80s, Lotus’ fortunes were looking up with an exciting, unlikely project. GM wanted to make the C4 ’Vette into a true giant killer, so it tasked Lotus with designing a new V8 with an aluminum block V8 for the car, called the LT5. With four overhead camshafts and 32 valves, the LT5 produced more power — 375 horsepower in initial trim, 405 HP in later years — than many of its enthusiast contemporaries of the day, from the Mustang SVT Cobra to the Acura NSX, to Porsche’s 964 Turbo. Even the iconic Testarossa, with its formidable flat- 12, didn’t have much on the ZR-1 in terms of raw grunt. Lotus also breathed on the ZR-1's Bilstein-designed suspension, a variant of which is said to have first appeared in the Porsche 959. Indeed, the ZR-1 was associated with all the right names; it’s no wonder it went down a legend.