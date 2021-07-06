Watch LIVE As We Finally See The Lotus Emira, Lotus' Last ICE Car UPDATING

Lotus has been building small, nimble, sports cars with added lightness since 1948, and so far all of them have been powered by internal combustion piston engines. Today’s launch of Lotus’ latest car, the Emira, won’t change this pattern, but it will mark the end of it: the Emira, known internally by its traditional type number, 131, is said to be Lotus’ final, non-EV car. So it’s a big deal.
Here’s the livestream, so you can watch along. I’ll update the post as it goes on and we learn more about the car:
The “unboxing” live event that Lotus held today looked quite stereotypically British: gray skies, wet pavement, an umbrella, and some bright shoelaces, which we’ll just pretend is a well-known British thing:
The intro before the unveiling gives some nice looks into Lotus’ newly Geely-money-renovated factory at Hethel (where they’ve been building cars since 1966) and you can see their non-production line approach, instead using robotic mobile platforms to move individual cars from station to station:
This likely wouldn’t scale up well to really mass-production, but that’s never been what Lotus is about.
Now they’re talking to “superfans.” Oh, the stalling!
Now we have F1 driver Jenson Button about to drive the car, and our first look at the car: the roof! It has one! Also, it has cupholders!
Now it’s hailing. Doesn’t Geely have any weather control satellites they can use to take care of this mess?
We’re not getting some shots of the dashboard displays of the Emira, which are pleasingly non-sketumorphic:
They’re also talking about storage and cargo room, which they note is 208 cubic liters (I think) behind the seats—does that mean no separate trunk?
Also, I just saw a manual shifter, so hot damn.
We’re getting some nice historical Lotus cars so we can all really feel that design lineage:
Man, I do love an Elan.
And here’s a wedgie Esprit! These are two extremes of Lotus’ design heritage, if you ask me.
Here’s one of the last Elises...
...and it’s also the last year of the Exige!
And, hell, it’s the last year of the Evora, too! One of the only mid-engined cars with a back seat! Sad to see that go.
Here it is! The Emira!
Okay, finally, jeez. Let’s look at this thing:
The design director is saying they wanted a car with the visual impact of a supercar, but accessible and usable every day, very fine goals. From the designer:
“Beautiful soft sculpture with technical details... sharp attacking nose section, which looks like it cleaves through the air.”
Thee aero has been very carefully considered, as their chief aerodynamicist tells us.
He also explains those two boomerang-shaped cutouts on the hood are helping to extract hot air from the cooling system.
They did just point out the “classic glove box” so they may be reaching a bit when it comes to storage options.
It’s quite a lovely car, really, sleek and determined, without falling into a caricature of machine agression. Lotus is very clear that this is their last combustion-engined car, and they’re proudly displaying that dead-dinosaur-burning lump of gears and levers right there under glass.
DISCUSSION
I like it. It’s got a bit of a “generic supercar” vibe to it, and I don’t mean that as a bad thing, especially at the price range people are estimating.
If this is really priced to compete with the C8 Corvette, I think it’s a stunner. It looks every bit as good as cars costing 2 and 3 times as much.