A Porsche 911 GT3 fitted with a few modifications from Manthey has run a 6 minute, 55 second lap of the Nürburgring Nordschleife. That’s 4.19 seconds faster than the time set by a stock 911 GT3 i n 2021 . And European customers can now get the Manthey Performance Kit that enabled the lap time improvement.

Whether you’re into the hair-splitting science of setting Nürburgring lap times or not, one thing is certain: the Manthey Performance Kit makes the 911 GT3 look pretty rad. But the modifications are not just skin deep.



Aerodynamics are a big part of it, of course. Manthey achieved higher downforce on the front axle of the 911 GT3 with a bigger front spoiler lip aalong with side flaps and canards and modified air guides under the car. T he rear wing is wider, too — f or aero, sure, but I like to think it’s to emphasize that inimitable rear 911 profile, too. The wheels get some aero treatment too: Check out the carbon-fiber discs affixed to the rear wheels, a 1980s turbofan throwback that’s making me develop an unhealthy fixation.

They’re just so good!

As far as components go, the Manthey Kit focuses mostly on the suspension. Porsche and Manthey developed a four-way adjustable coil over setup tailored to the 911 GT3, with adjustable struts that don’t require any tools to dial in . This suspension kit increases the front spring rate by 10 percent, and seven percent in the rear.



All told, the aerodynamic add-ons and upgraded suspension helped the 911 GT3 run four seconds faster at the Green Hell. But that added performance won’t come cheap. The Manthey Kit will cost an eye-watering €37,911 ( or $40,376 at the current exchange rate) in Europe, not including taxes. Oh, but the kit does comes with a tow loop. Talk about value-added.



Orders are now open for the Manthey Performance Kit in the European market, and Porsche expects customers will take delivery this autumn. Right now, the kit is not available to U.S. buyers, but Porsche says it’s considering a U.S. release. Please, just give us those aerodiscs, at the very least.

