The 'Most Beautiful Car Ever Made' Looks Like A Tongue

Photo : Greg Gjerdingen ( Flickr

The Jaguar E-Type was an incredible car when it debuted in 1961. It had disc brakes, independent suspension, rack-and-pinion steering, and monocoque construction that made it lightweight and resulted in great performance, especially for a car as inexpensive as it was. It was called the most beautiful car ever made by Enzo Ferrari, and it routinely tops automotive journalist’s lists of best-looking cars.

I disagree.



I’ve never understood why anyone would call it the most beautiful car. The hood is about a foot too long behind the wheels and it has a sad, drooping front; a front that ends with a face that looks obtuse, like it has no idea what is going on. The whole front of the car looks like a tongue sticking out. It looks like it is always saying “bleh”.

The rear wheel arches are too bulbous and the fender drops too far down the wheel. The long, sloping roof of the coupe helps balance the hood a bit, but the roof is too tall and the windshield rake is so high that the side windows look square and comically big. A 2+2 coupe was added in 1966 with small back seats and a lengthened and heightened passenger area that made it look even worse.



Photo : HarmenAG ( Wikipedia

Compare this to other sports cars of the time like the Aston Martin DB5, the Toyota 2000GT, or any Ferrari 250. All far better-looking cars.

1961 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Photo : Softeis ( Wikipedia

Those cars were more expensive, but I don’t understand how anyone in the late 1960s could have looked at an E-Type and a Corvette and walked away with the E-Type.



Toyota 2000GT Photo : Moto “Club4AG” Miwa ( Flickr

Now I’m not saying it’s objectively a bad looking car, nor am I saying anyone is wrong for thinking that it is beautiful. We are all entitled to our opinions, no matter how disparate and unhinged they might be. I am merely saying that I do not understand how anyone could come to the conclusion that it is the most beautiful car in the world.

And also it kind of looks like a floppy tongue.

