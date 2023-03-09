Someone Go Bid on This Clean Ford LTD Crown Victoria Wagon So I’m Not Tempted To

There’s something to be said about the big American land yachts of yore. They weren’t sports cars by any means, b ut damn were they great. Enough space inside for both people and cargo that rivals some modern SUVs, and enough power and comfort to soak up long highway miles. It sucks that there’s nothing like them anymore. But if you have some cash burning a hole in your pocket and you miss these things as I do, you should head on over to Bring a Trailer to check out this clean 1991 Ford Crown Victora Wagon.

This example is interesting in that it’s so well maintained. You can thank its history for that. The seller says that this thing spent the last 30 years as a courtesy vehicle for the Stanley J. Krish Funeral Home in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Apparently, they didn’t use it much, as the odo sits at just over 29,000 miles. That’ s pretty incredible for a car this old. Both its Carfax and Michigan titles show it’ s clean. It’s clean in the literal sense as well.



Even with 29,000 miles on it, it looks showroom ready. But all the little old school details make this car great. Outside there are details like the hood ornament, the dark gray vinyl roof, cornering lamps that were big on cars like this in the 1980s and 1990s, and the Crown Victoria emblems on the b-pillars, it’s all fantastic.



Stepping inside is another blast from the past. Open the door, and you’re treated to a red velvet interior. There’s a proper bench seat and column shifter up front, super old-school sliding A /C and heat controls, ashtrays in the doors, a button for the power retracting antenna, and even a cassette stereo system that you’ll probably never use.

There’s the huge backseat that can probably sit four across in a pinch, and the icing on the cake is the rear third-row jump seats that face each other.



One thing I did dislike about cars from this period was the engines, especially in big full-size cars. They were huge and underpowered. Ford’s 4.9L Windsor V8 sits under the hood of this Crown Vic. A huge engine, but it only has 160 horsepower. It made up for it in torque at 270 lb-ft. This car is also equipped with a four speed automatic transmission, a 3.55:1 limited-slip rear axle, a heavy-duty handling suspension, and towing packaging that allows you to tow up to 5,000 pounds.



If you’re tempted to bid — and I know I am — head on over to Bring a Trailer. As of this writing, the auction ends in six days with a current high bid of $7,100. The most beautiful part? There’s no reserve.

