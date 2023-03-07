Here Are the Worst Cars From the Years You Were Born

Everyone’s convinced that things were better back in their day. When it comes to music, movies and house prices, we have a tendency to look at a lot of aspects of life through rose-tinted glasses. But what about cars, is the same true that the vehicles we knew growing up were better than the ones we drive now?

To find out, we turned to you to uncover some of the most questionable cars that were around when we all first started roaming this earth. We were inundated with some atrocious answers, so here are some of the worst offenders out there.