These Are the Driving Tips You'd Give Your 16-Year-Old Self

If you are turning left from an access road and across a divided highway, pay no attention to the right turn signal from the car that is approaching from your left. That driver is 87 years old and his right turn signal has been on for an hour and a half. He is not turning onto your access road and he is very much not slowing down. As you pull out he will hit you squarely at the B pillar at great speed, and your car will be punted down the road, rolling twice.

A state trooper will pull up almost immediately, and you will have to quickly turn off still-playing the Jimi Hendrix, because you are not a druggie and the music had nothing to do with the accident, but you are not quite sure that the trooper will see it that way. You will climb out the passenger window and the trooper will drive you home, because rural troopers do things like that, or at least they used to.

Your Mom will race to the door when she sees the cruiser pull up to the house. She will cry a little with relief when she sees you get out. Later you will go visit the car at the wrecker’s yard, and it will look like nothing so much as a torn and crumpled wad of foil. She will take one look at the scrap Corolla and begin shaking with her sobs.

Don’t look at that turn signal. Don’t put your Mom through all of that.