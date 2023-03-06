What Driving Advice Would You Give Your 16-Year-Old Self?

Do you remember your first time behind the wheel? The first time you shifted the driver’s seat so you could comfortably reach the pedals? T he first time you placed your hands at 10 and two? Were you nervous? Excited? Overly-confident in your own abilities?

Chances are, in those early months of driving, you did something wrong. You sped, you caused a fender-bender, you ripped your front bumper off on a curb — we all make mistakes. But what if you could go back? Warn yourself? Have as many bones as a baby? What advice would you give your sixteen-year-old self about driving?

My advice would be of the avoiding-a-particular-fault variety. I got my first speeding ticket in high school, traveling 83 miles an hour in a 55 zone westbound on I-84. I was headed towards my high school, over the summer, to play a board game with my D&D party and math teacher. I was incredibly cool. But, as I drove along in the left lane, I saw blue and red lights appear in my rear-view mirror. I began to pull over — o nto the left shoulder.

The officer, behind me, came on the PA and corrected me: “Pull to the right. Pull to the right.” Unfortunately, in my panic to pull over I hadn’t turned down my Evanescence Pandora Radio station — I couldn’t hear the cop’s PA.

After a few seconds, I realized my mistake, and pulled to the right while turning down my radio. But had I been warned before, that you should always pull over to the right shoulder when you’re being penalized for speeding, maybe I wouldn’t have mad e the same mistake.

My advice to sixteen-year-old Steve would be to always pull over on the right shoulder. But what advice would you give to your own teenage self? Leave your best answers in the comments — bonus points if there’s a good story involved.