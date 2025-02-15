Nissan And Honda Will Merge No More, A Fake Buick GNX At The Superbowl And A Bad Pile Up Fit For The Movies In This Week's Car Culture Roundup

The Superbowl Halftime show holds a grand American tradition of boring old white dudes complaining that they don’t understand popular culture, and the zeitgeist is moving on and leaving them behind. Kendrick Lamar’s stellar performance on Sunday night provided more entertainment than the game, throwing punches at two pedophiles—President Donald Trump and disgraced rapper Aubrey “Drake” Graham. For the opening number of his performance Lamar shared the stage with an iconic piece of American automotive history, the Buick Regal GNX. Or, at least a GNX facsimile. - Bradley Brownell Read More
3 / 12
Mazda And Toyota Developing The Next-Generation Miata and GR86 Together Would Just Make Too Much Sense
In a perfect world, housing would be affordable enough, salaries would be high enough and cities would be walkable enough that anyone who wanted a sports car owned one. Sadly, we don’t live in a perfect world, and it’s getting harder and harder to justify buying a two-door car regardless of whether it’s a coupe or convertible. That also makes it harder for automakers to justify redesigning their sporty cars since even Miata sales were down 10 percent in 2024. Maybe it’s time for Mazda and Toyota to work together. - Collin Woodard Read More
Happy Tuesday! It’s February 11, 2025, and this is The Morning Shift, your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. Here are the important stories you need to know. - Amber DaSilva Read More
Good morning! It’s Wednesday, February 12, 2025, and this is The Morning Shift, your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. Here are the important stories you need to know. - Owen Bellwood Read More
Unless you’re Bavarian, AMG is the defining three-letter initialism of German performance cars. The Mercedes division began in the late 1960s as an independent racing engine builder founded by two of the automaker’s former engineers. Despite its close ties to the three-pointed star, outside manufacturers have long coveted AMG powertrains and struck deals to fit the hand-built engines into their cars. - Ryan Erik King Read More
Good morning! It’s Thursday, February 13, 2025, and this is The Morning Shift, your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. Here are the important stories you need to know. - Owen Bellwood Read More
It’s important to keep your wits about you and stay safe on the road when the weather closes in. If you don’t, then you might end up caught in a horror pile–up like the one that occurred on a Chinese highway last week. - Owen Bellwood Read More
When you think about the ultimate winter car, vehicles like the Land Rover Defender, Toyota Land Cruiser or even a ratty old Volkswagen Beetle likely come to mind. One car that’s probably not very high on that list is a convertible Mazda Miata, but that’s probably just because you haven’t seen this convertible Miata. - Owen Bellwood Read More
A24 released a new trailer today for “Friendship,” a movie starring creative genius Tim Robinson and “Clueless” actor Paul Rudd. Billed as “I Love You, Man for sickos,” Robinson and Rudd appear to form a new friendship that goes wrong. Do I know much else about the plot? No, I do not. What I do know, though, is that the two drive a yellow Corvette in the movie, and the roof is off even though it’s clearly winter. Some may call that psychopath behavior, but it’s actually the correct move. Drive your car with the top off in the winter, folks! - Collin Woodard Read More
Living in the Northeast U.S. means the car you’re driving is perpetually dirty for about a third of the year because of rock salt, dirt on the roads and other pieces of grime picked up during the winter months. For a big chunk of the year, our cars are very dirty. Most people would tell you that that is a bad thing, and your car should constantly be squeaky clean. I’m here to tell you that they are dead wrong. Cars look better when they’re dirty, and I don’t care if you don’t agree. - Andy Kalmowitz Read More