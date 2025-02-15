Nissan And Honda Will Merge No More, A Fake Buick GNX At The Superbowl And A Bad Pile Up Fit For The Movies In This Week's Car Culture Roundup

A24 released a new trailer today for “Friendship,” a movie starring creative genius Tim Robinson and “Clueless” actor Paul Rudd. Billed as “I Love You, Man for sickos,” Robinson and Rudd appear to form a new friendship that goes wrong. Do I know much else about the plot? No, I do not. What I do know, though, is that the two drive a yellow Corvette in the movie, and the roof is off even though it’s clearly winter. Some may call that psychopath behavior, but it’s actually the correct move. Drive your car with the top off in the winter, folks! - Collin Woodard Read More