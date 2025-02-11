Be Like Tim Robinson And Paul Rudd, And Drive Your Convertible In The Winter

A24 released a new trailer today for “Friendship,” a movie starring creative genius Tim Robinson and “Clueless” actor Paul Rudd. Billed as “I Love You, Man for sickos,” Robinson and Rudd appear to form a new friendship that goes wrong. Do I know much else about the plot? No, I do not. What I do know, though, is that the two drive a yellow Corvette in the movie, and the roof is off even though it’s clearly winter. Some may call that psychopath behavior, but it’s actually the correct move. Drive your car with the top off in the winter, folks!

That does mean you’ll be letting some of the cold outside air into the car where you’re normally warm, but it’s not like you walked out of the house wearing nothing but shorts and a t-shirt. You’ve probably got a coat on. You’ll be fine. Maybe add a scarf if you really want. The car comes with a heater for a reason. In fact, a lot of cars come with heated seats and heated steering wheels, too. And if you buy a Mercedes convertible, it’ll even blow warm air on your neck so your special neck doesn’t get cold.

Buying a convertible is already an act of defiance these days. You’re really going to buy a car that doesn’t have room for seven passengers, a tow rating high enough to haul a house and zero off-road capability? Really? So I say stick it to Big Car yet again by rejecting even a roof.



Convertible tops go down even in winter, and targas and T-tops come off. It’s just better that way. How do I know if I live in Georgia? Because back when I lived in Boston, some hero at Mazda put a Miata on Blizzaks in the fleet. It was fantastic and also better with the top down.

Jalopnik Editor Erin Marquis, who lives in Detroit, agreed with me, saying, “Collin don’t you dare put words in my mouth again. You can write the blog, but don’t make up some dumb quote that makes me look stupid.” Just kidding. She swears by dropping the top even when the weather is cold. It’s thrilling! It’s refreshing! You get to see the shit-eating grins of all the people in the enclosed cars. They think you are nuts, but they are nuts ones for not living every day to its fullest extent. You can’t seize shit trapped within four steel walls and a complete cocoon of fiberglass.



You bought a car without a fixed roof so you could enjoy the open air. Why let a little thing like weather keep you from enjoying it 365 days a year?



Enjoy your convertible. Be like best friends (?) Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd. Drive it with the top off in the winter. It will make you happy, guaranteed. And if it doesn’t, sue Ant-man, not me. He’s the one with the real money, and you can probably compel him during discovery to tell you where he keeps the Fountain of Youth. At least I think. I’m also not a lawyer.