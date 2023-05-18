Don’t Know How to Drive? - I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson

We’ve all been overwhelmed before. Clearly our hero, Tim, is. He doesn’t know how to drive, and that’s gotta be a tough situation to be in. I really do not envy him right now.

I have but one (1) issue with this sketch. How did he drive far enough in this parking lot to block the other driver? A serious plot hole, if you ask me.

Biker Guy (Season 1, Episode 2)

Bikers from outer space

This sketch is so near and dear to my heart. It tickles my fancy like little else on this earth. By the way, THEY GOT MOTORCYCLES!

Traffic (Season 1, Episode 4)

Honk If You’re Horny

From where this sketch starts to where it ends is a truly wild journey. Just make sure you’re prepared if someone around you is indeed honking because they’re horny.

Fenton’s Stables and Horse Farm (Season 1, Episode 6)

Tim Robinson’s “Fenton’s Horse Ranch” Sketch | I Think You Should Leave | Netflix Is A Joke

I know what you’re thinking: “horses aren’t cars.” Well, shut up. Horses are the original cars if you ask me.

Driver’s Ed (Season 2, Episode 6)

Driver’s Ed’ Full Sketch - I Think You Should Leave Season 2

This is the moment that America fell in love with Patti Harrison, and yes, Tables are absolutely a job. Just keep Freddie Kruger away from them.

Baby Cries (Season 2 Episode 2)

‘Baby Cries’ Full Sketch - I Think You Should Leave Season 2

If you have a white Ferrari, love sloppy steaks and live for New Year’s Eve, you might have been an asshole. Also, for the record, my hair is pushed back.

I’ll tell you what, though. I really want to be a part of the Dangerous Nights crew. I feel like they really get after it and have a good time.

Babysitter (Season 1, Episode 5)

Okay, so this doesn’t seem like much of a car sketch on the surface. But, I promise you that it actually is. Hit and runs happen in cars, so I absolutely count this. Just remember, the people she hit are not important. They don’t matter.

Gift Receipt (Season 1 Episode 1)

Image for article titled I Think You Should Leave Is Actually A Car Show
Screenshot: Joseph Duque via YouTube

This is the only sketch I could not find a seperate video of on the internet, but it’s okay. You folks are smart. Just head over to Netflix and skip to 9:25 on the episode. Again, it may not seem like a car sketch on the surface. All I’ll say is to just wait till the end.

Baby of the Year (Season 1 Episode 1)

Baby Of The Year [Full Sketch] | I Think You Should Leave | Netflix Is A Joke

Bart Harley Jarvis has a massive underbite and a completely flat back of the head. Also, let’s all have a moment of silence for Tiny Dinky Daffy. She was pancaked by a dump truck driver.

Brooks Brothers (Season 1, Episode 5)

I Think You Should Leave | Hot Dog Car Sketch | Netflix Is A Joke

You know the “we’re all trying to find the guy who did this” meme? This is where it’s from. You are welcome. This sketch also makes me wonder about the logistics of the hot dog VW Beetle. Did they build it themselves or did they find it? I need to know.

Diner Wink (Season 2, Episode 2)

‘Diner Wink’ Full Sketch - I Think You Should Leave Season 2

Triples of the Barracuda. Triples of the Roadrunner. Triples of the Nova. As funny as this sketch is, and it is hilarious, it’s also oddly touching. Bob Odenkirk just has that impact on me, I guess.

Focus Group (Season 1, Episode 3)

‘Focus Group’ Sketch | I Think You Should Leave w/ Tim Robinson | Netflix Is A Joke

Here it is: arguably the best sketch ITYSL has ever done. This bit is so bizarre and packed full of weird jokes that you’re going to have to watch it a couple of times just make sure you actually got everything.

It’s also given the Jalopnik staff a joke to reuse over and over again in our Slack channel when something falls off a car and it’s recalled, “it whiffs off” or something to that effect.

The main actor in this sketch appears in no other ITYSL segments, but he created such as lasting impact on the show you’d think he’s a recurring player. I love “Focus Group” so very much.

