Hot take, just go to an automatic car wash. I’ve hand-washed each of my cars maybe 3-4 times, other than that it’s always an automatic wash, most of the time with brushes.

The risk of scratches is way overblown, and with all the time saved you can spend extra time on polishing by hand if you really care about every single swirl mark.

But here’s the thing, no matter how perfectly you clean your car, unless you pay thousands for a professional ceramic job, if you actually drive your car it will be clean just about long enough to take a “bathtime” picture.

Unless you’re going to a car show with a classic, it’s a waste of time to keep your car absolutely spotless and put all this work into making it look perfectly clean. It’ll get rained on, it’ll get some dirt thrown up from the road, you’ll run into bugs. Just drive the car and take it through the wash every week or two, and if you want to make it better do some touch up when you get home.