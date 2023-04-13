Lightyear Automotive’s downfall was quick. A render of its first car was shown in mid 2019. By the summer of 2022, the company said production was gearing up to start, which it did that same December. Then in early February 2023, mere weeks after announcing a second cheaper model, the company filed bankruptcy. Now just over two months after that filing, all the company’s goods are up for grabs in an impending auction.

The auction is being handled by European auction site Troostwijk, and there are some serious goodies to be had here. Want to get your hands on a prototype of the Lightyear 0? Feel free to bid on not one but six development mules of the solar powered EV. One of them even looks near preproduction ready.



If solar doesn’t work for you and you want to do something crazy, like drop a small block in one of these things, there are rolling chassis up for grabs too. If you don’t want any of the junk that the chassis comes with, you can even bid on an entire body.



Honestly you could build an entire car with what’s going to auction. It’s like everyone just dropped everything they were doing and walked out. There are boxes of car parts, entire battery packs, Recaro seats, interior parts, wiring, electronic components. Everything that was supposed to go in these cars is boxed up sitting on the floor of Lightyears production facility waiting for a new owner.



If you aren’t interested in any of the car stuff, you can still make a bid. Need office supplies? They left that behind, too. There are computer monitors, WiFi access points, lighting, tables and chairs. And then there’s random stuff that’s funny but also highlights what kind of financial shape this company was in. There are four soundproof phone booths up for grabs, an entire office sitting area which… why aren’t the pieces being auctioned separately? There’s even toilet paper and cleaning supplies going to the block if you’re running low.



If any of this stuff interests you you better act fast. A lot of the car stuff has bids that will only go higher and the auction ends on Monday April 24th.

