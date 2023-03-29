Here's Lamborghini's Bonkers 1,001 HP Revuelto From Every Angle

Car Culture

Here's Lamborghini's Bonkers 1,001 HP Revuelto From Every Angle

Lamborghini has a new plug-in hybrid hypercar called the Revuelto, and it looks amazing from any angle.

By
Owen Bellwood
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
A photo of the orange Lamborghini Revuelto supercar.
Imagine this, but from every angle.
Photo: Lamborghini

This morning, Lamborghini ripped the covers off its all new flagship: the Revuelto. This incredible looking machine is the Italian brand’s first plug-in hybrid and packs a V12 engine paired with three electric motors to kick out more than 1,000 hp. If anyone was worried about how Lamborghini would go eco, I think this will quell any concerns they might have had.

The new car is exactly what we want from a Lamborghini hero car. It has a fighter jet-inspired design, some crazy performance figures and looks that put it in prime “bedroom wall poster” territory.

If you want to find out everything there is to know about the Revuelto, then we’ve got you covered right here. But, if you just want to take it all in and see how it looks from every angle, then here is the place to be.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 17

Lamborghini Revuelto: In Profile

Lamborghini Revuelto: In Profile

A photo of the Lamborghini Revuelto in profile.
Photo: Lamborghini

The bodywork on the Lamborghini Revuelto is mostly made from carbon fiber. Its construction sees lightweight body panels fitted to a brand new carbon fiber frame and monofuselage, which was developed specifically for the Revuelto. This means it’s light, and Lamborghini claims it weighs just 3,900 pounds.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 17

1,001 HP of Hybrid V12 Loveliness

1,001 HP of Hybrid V12 Loveliness

A photo of the rear quarter of the Lamborghini Revuelto.
Photo: Lamborghini

But just because it’s pretty light doesn’t mean Lamborghini has skimped on the power. Oh, no.

The Revuelto has a 6.5-liter V12 engine that produces 813 hp. As if that wasn’t enough, the Italian firm then strapped two electric motors to the front wheels and a third to the car’s eight-speed double-clutch gearbox. All in, this means the Revuelto produces 1,001 hp.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 17

It’s What’s Inside That Counts, My Friend

It’s What’s Inside That Counts, My Friend

A photo of the interior of the Lamborghini Revuelto.
Photo: Lamborghini

The interior of the Revuelto is suitably Lamborghini, with lots of fighter jet-inspired trimmings and carbon fiber flourishes.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 17

Looks Wheely Good

Looks Wheely Good

A photo of the front wheel on the Lamborghini Revuelto.
Photo: Lamborghini

The front wheels on the Revuelto house a set of carbon ceramic disc brakes with 16-inch rotors, while the rears are fitted with 15-inch rotors.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 17

The Only Acceptable Unconventional Doors

The Only Acceptable Unconventional Doors

A photo of the doors on the Lamborghini Revuelto.
Photo: Lamborghini

Everyone is trying to make their doors stand out these days. But on anything other than a Lamborghini it risks looking corny.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 17

Start Me Up

Start Me Up

A photo of the start button on the Lamborghini Revuelto.
Photo: Lamborghini

I challenge you to find me a more satisfying button to press.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 17

What’s Lurking Over There?

What’s Lurking Over There?

A photo of the engine bay in the Lamborghini Revuelto.
Photo: Lamborghini

The naturally aspirated V12 has been a hallmark of Lamborghini’s flagship models since the 350 GT from the 1960s.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 17

I’m Angry

I’m Angry

Image for article titled Here&#39;s Lamborghini&#39;s Bonkers 1,001 HP Revuelto From Every Angle
Photo: Lamborghini

The Revuelto looks angrier than the Aventador and the Murciélago ever did.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 17

Count the Screens

Count the Screens

A photo of the screens in the Lamborghini Revuelto.
Photo: Lamborghini

There are three screens in the Lamborghini Revuelto: a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, 8.4-inch central display, and a 9.1-inch display.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 17

Intake a Moment

Intake a Moment

A photo of the side air intake on the Lamborghini Revuelto
Photo: Lamborghini

Someone said this air intake is “a leeeeeetle Corvette,” but are we convinced that’s a bad thing?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 17

Who Makes This Car?

Who Makes This Car?

A photo of the seats in the Lamborghini Revuelto.
Photo: Lamborghini

I wonder just how many Lamborghini logos you’ll find across this car.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 17

The Beating Heart

The Beating Heart

A photo of the V12 engine in the Lamborghini Revuelto.
Photo: Lamborghini

Is it a brake light, or is it just to show off the Lamborghini V12 back there?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 17

Y Is It Like This?

Y Is It Like This?

A photo of the front end of the Lamborghini Revuelto.
Photo: Lamborghini

The Y-shaped headlights are slowly making their way onto every car in Lamborghini’s range, and I dig them.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 17

Where the Magic Happens

Where the Magic Happens

A photo of the steering wheel in the Lamborghini Revuelto.
Photo: Lamborghini

Lamborghini says the steering wheel on the Revuelto was inspired by the world of motorsport. Specifically, it harks back to the track-only Essenza SCV12.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 17

In Summary

In Summary

A photo of the Lamborghini Revuelto.
Photo: Lamborghini

It looks great, I’ll take it.

In case you missed it:

Advertisement

17 / 17