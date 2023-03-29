Here's Lamborghini's Bonkers 1,001 HP Revuelto From Every Angle

This morning, Lamborghini ripped the covers off its all new flagship: the Revuelto. This incredible looking machine is the Italian brand’s first plug-in hybrid and packs a V12 engine paired with three electric motors to kick out more than 1,000 hp. If anyone was worried about how Lamborghini would go eco, I think this will quell any concerns they might have had.

The new car is exactly what we want from a Lamborghini hero car. It has a fighter jet-inspired design, some crazy performance figures and looks that put it in prime “bedroom wall poster” territory.

If you want to find out everything there is to know about the Revuelto, then we’ve got you covered right here. But, if you just want to take it all in and see how it looks from every angle, then here is the place to be.