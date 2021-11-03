If you’re in the market for something exciting and powered by a Lamborghini engine, why limit yourself to a road going craft with just one engine?



For anyone free from the shackles of the highway and hunkering for multiple engines, might I instead suggest this 1980s racing boat. This formidable craft is powered by two glorious Lamborghini V12 engines. Yep, a combined 24 lovely Italian cylinders ready to power you across the oceans.

The 1984 CUV Offshore Class 1 racing boat, appropriately named Miura, will go under the hammer at the Guikas Collection sale from auctioneer RM Sotheby’s later this month.

The 38-foot racing boat was manufactured by Italian boatbuilder Cantieri Uniti Viareggio in 1984. Initially, it was fitted with two V8 MerCruiser engines, which it raced with that year.

In 1984, Miura was piloted by Alberto Petri who went on to win the European Championship that year. A few months later, Franco Statua captained the craft to win the 1984 World Championship.

In 1985, Petri raced Miura as a privateer, but updated the on-board power units and replaced the old V8s with two Lamborghini V12s. According to Sotheby’s, each engine produces 720hp.

Sotheby’s says the switch was inspired by Ferruccio Lamborghini’s personal RivaAquarama craft, which was also powered by twin Lamborghini V12 engines.



This amazing boat will go under the hammer at the Sotheby’s Guikas sale in France on November 19th. It is estimated to sell for between $115,000 and $175,000, which makes it a fair whack less than a boring old Lamborghini-powered road car like the Countach. If you are in the market for one of those, Sotheby’s will also offer one during the same sale and predict it could reach up to $1 million.

But it isn’t just Lamborghini-powered machines filling the auction catalogue, oh no.

For any millionaire in the market for some new toys, Sotheby’s is also offering a Prost F1 car, Jaguar XJ220 racer and an Innocenti Mini T.