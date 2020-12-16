The SC20 Is Lamborghini's Latest One-Off And It Is Really Just A Whole Lot

Photo : Lamborghini

You remember the SC18 right? Of course, you do. That was a one-off that was, as Raph put it back then, just a lot of car. I invite you now to look at the SC20, Lambo’s newest one-off, itself dripping with car.

Both were produced at the behest of individual customers, because if you’ve got seven-figures lying around you can get Lamborghini to make you a unique car, just for you. Sure, most of these are cosmetic adjustments but still, you can honestly tell people that no one else in the world has a Lamborghini quite like yours.

Lamborghini calls the SC20 an “open-top track car type approved for road use,” which almost covers every category of car.

The carbon fiber body was polished and slicked down by hand by the Lamborghini aerodynamic engineers to deliver optimal airflow for both performance and the cockpit’s occupants, ensuring comfortable open-air driving even at high speeds. The pronounced front splitter is framed by two fins and the air intakes on the front hood are inspired by those of the Huracán GT3 EVO, while the sculpted body sides reflect the solutions adopted on the Essenza SCV12. The muscular rear is topped by a large carbon fiber wing that can be set in three different positions: Low, Medium and High Load. The SC20 features exclusive details starting from the body colors on a Bianco Fu (white) base, created for the customer, on which the Blu Cepheus (blue) livery stands out. The same shade is found in the interior, alternating with Nero Cosmus (black) and Bianco Leda (white). The most significant element of the passenger compartment is the visible carbon fiber used for the dashboard cover, rear wall, door panels, center console and steering wheel trim, in addition to the monocoque. Carbon fiber is also used for the shells of the seats upholstered in Alcantara and leather. The door handles on the other hand, are machined from solid aluminum. Lastly, the air vents are created using 3D printing technology at the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory.

Like the SC18 and the Aventador SVJ, this car has Lambo’s flagship V12, which makes 770 metric horsepower, sending that power through a seven-speed Independent Shifting Rod transmission, which Lamborghini says is better than a dual-clutch.

Don’t let the non-uniqueness of the powertrain distract you.

Photo : Lamborghini

Photo : Lamborghini

Photo : Lamborghini

Photo : Lamborghini

Photo : Lamborghini

Photo : Lamborghini

Photo : Lamborghini

Photo : Lamborghini

Photo : Lamborghini

Photo : Lamborghini

Photo : Lamborghini

