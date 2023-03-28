Here Are the Dumbest Things You’ve Heard a Car Enthusiast Say

I was at a Buick-Oldsmobile-Pontiac-Cadillac car show in SC in the pre-covid days, so probably 2017-19 time frame.

There’s this guy, dressed like Burt Reynolds in Smokey and the Bandit (but probably 50 lbs heavier) standing next to his SatB Trans Am (complete with period correct Georgia-flag front tag) is doing his best to draw a crowd, and he is fuckin’ LOUD!

From several cars away I hear him exclaim to no one in particular “GM’s bringin’ Pontiac back next year, and their first car is gonna be the NEW Trans Am!” He continues to ramble off numbers and specs like “1000 HP” and “0-60 in two seconds flat” and “top speed over 200 mph!”

He’s showing his tablet to the 6-7 people standing around, so out of curiosity I wander over to take a look. On the screen is a Motor Trend article describing how a tuning company was putting body kits on Camaros to make them look like neo-Trans Ams.

I try to point out to the loudmouth that Pontiac is indeed dead and buried and no amount of wishful thinking is going to bring them back, especially considering that doing so would possibly open GM to BILLIONS of dollars of law suits.

The next words out of his mouth were “Well, Donald Trump’s gonna....”

My brain immediately shut down after hearing those words as an act of self preservation, so I didn’t hear the rest of that sentence.

You can’t fix stupid...